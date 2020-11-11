Clinton County buildings closed to public amid COVID-19 spikes

All buildings are closed from noon Thursday, Nov. 12 until further notice.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Clinton County Board of Supervisors closed all county buildings to the public as COVID-19 positivity spikes.

To make an appointment with an office, click here.

The courthouse will remain open.

“Clinton County and the state of Iowa’s positivity rates are alarming and people in the community need to be aware that the virus is wide spread throughout the county,” Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said in a statement.