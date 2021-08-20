Clinton County launches broadband survey for residents' thoughts on internet service

County officials are asking residents to talk about their experience with internet service in the area through a new survey.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Clinton County officials want to hear about your experience with internet service in the area.

Officials are launching the Clinton County Broadband Survey to assess metrics like customer satisfaction and internet connection performance, for both residential and business use.

The survey entails questions about internet user experience and a speed test to measure the actual speed of internet service at the location.

Residents are encouraged to, if possible, take the survey on a non-mobile device connected to their home gateway or router by a network cable, for the most accurate measure of their internet performance.

The Broadband Survey is a part of a larger effort by community leaders and advisors to interact with internet providers and address gaps in coverage, and officials will be holding an official meeting on the matter later in September.