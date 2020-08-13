Clinton County announces mobile resource center to help storm victims

The Clinton County Emergency Management has announced a mobile community resource center is open in Clinton for storm victims still without power.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Clinton County Emergency Management has announced a mobile community resource center is open in Clinton for storm victims still without power and in need of resources.

The resource center is set up in Clinton Park, 344 3rd Ave. S, Clinton, across from the Central Fire Station. It will be in operation from 8 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. August 13 and 14.

"The resource center will feature electrical outlets and portable power for medical equipment and for cellular phone recharging. Limited amounts of ice will also be available for essential medical and perishable needs. Those in need of ice should bring their own bag or cooler."-CCEM