The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call for a missing person at the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area just south of Folletts, Iowa.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after drowning Saturday morning in the Wapsipinicon River in Clinton County, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area located near Highway 67, south of Folletts, Iowa.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report for a missing person around 9:45 a.m. That's when two teenage campers approached, telling deputies about their missing friend who wasn't at their campsite.

First responders from the sheriff's office, Low Moor Fire Department and an off-duty Camanche firefighter soon helped to comb the nearby wildlife area and the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River. A K-9 unit from the Clinton Police Department and a drone were also called in to help.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the off-duty Camanche firefighter found the 18-year-old's body in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said it's not revealing the victim's name until their family is properly notified.