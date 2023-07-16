Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on the path to success after financially troublesome years

Staff said that strong ticket sales, donations and sponsorships will keep them afloat this year after struggling with low income from COVID restrictions.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre is on the path to success after years of financial struggles.

On July 16, the house was packed as people of all ages were at the last showing of "Cinderella."

Jennifer Schau came with her granddaughter and has regularly seen performances for years.

"Clinton County is so lucky to have a place like this, and to have the theatre for so many years," Schau said. "I actually worked here in high school and it's nice to still see it going."

Executive producer James Davis said the stronger attendance is a welcome sight after struggles started in 2020.

"COVID really hit us pretty hard," Davis explained. "We had to give all our seasons tickets, either back or transfer over to the next year."

Those problems continued into 2021, despite the theatre's efforts to give outdoor performances on the showboat's patio and at the nearby bandshell.

"The sponsorships took a nosedive because people were still tightening their belts due to COVID," Davis said.

Through sponsorships, donations and ticket sales, Davis said the theatre's budget is in a more comfortable spot. "We managed to have enough tucked away... that all our bills are good to go for this year," he said.

However, staff are still hoping to fill more seats on each performance in order to support the budget for 2024.

"In 2019, before the pandemic hit, we were hitting about 150 (seats) pretty steady, pretty regularly each performance," Davis said. "Last night, we were lucky to break 100."

Theatre staff said they hope to improve those numbers by bringing in strong acting talent.

"We got plenty of people that come see shows and really, really ended up liking it — and then they eventually become lifelong patrons, and help to support us in other ways," Davis said.

Directors also hope that new shows will strike a chord with a new audience. Next year, the theatre will bring a series of performances with a 'jukebox hits' theme, which includes the "Million Dollar Quartet," "Rock of Ages," "We Will Rock You" and "The Marvelous Wonderettes."