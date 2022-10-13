Clinton-area officials, social services hold public safety forum

"Whenever I talk with parents, families and schools, I always tell people to notice what's happening with your own kids," one speaker said during the event.

CLINTON, Iowa — Tackling crime is a growing conversation in communities all over and it was the focus of a discussion in Clinton.

A public safety forum was held at Clinton Community College Wednesday night.

Several organizations and officials spoke about how to keep neighborhoods, schools and streets safe.

The panel included local police, school leaders and social services.

"Whenever I talk with parents, families and schools, I always tell people to notice what's happening with your own kids," Life Connections Clinical Director Erin Aude said. "Teach them to notice what's happening with their peers and teach them to talk about."

"You have to be aware about what's going on with your house, you have to be aware about what your children are doing," Clinton Police Department Deputy Chief Jim Ballauer said. "If it gets to us, it's too late."

During the event, different groups set up tables to give families information about community resources.

Topics surrounding child abuse, trauma and suicides also were brought up.

Members of the Golden Rule Veterans for Peace were part of attending the forum while docking in Clinton.