Clinton-area officials, social services hold public safety forum

CLINTON, Iowa — Tackling crime is a growing conversation in communities all over and it was the focus of a discussion in Clinton.
A public safety forum was held at Clinton Community College Wednesday night.
Several organizations and officials spoke about how to keep neighborhoods, schools and streets safe.
The panel included local police, school leaders and social services.
"Whenever I talk with parents, families and schools, I always tell people to notice what's happening with your own kids," Life Connections Clinical Director Erin Aude said. "Teach them to notice what's happening with their peers and teach them to talk about."
"You have to be aware about what's going on with your house, you have to be aware about what your children are doing," Clinton Police Department Deputy Chief Jim Ballauer said. "If it gets to us, it's too late."
During the event, different groups set up tables to give families information about community resources.
Topics surrounding child abuse, trauma and suicides also were brought up.
Members of the Golden Rule Veterans for Peace were part of attending the forum while docking in Clinton.
The forum was co-sponsored by Clinton March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action, Life Connections, YWCA Clinton, Franciscan Peace Center, Living Peace 365, Clinton Community School District, Camanche Community School District, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Resource Center, Golden Rule Veterans for Peace, Family & Friends Addiction Support, Community Partnership for Protecting Children, Speak Out Against Suicide, Prevent Child Abuse Clinton County and Gateway ImpACT Coalition.