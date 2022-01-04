City of Moline joins nationwide water conservation challenge

Mayor Rayapati asks Moline residents to make a month-long water conservation pledge, taking part in the nationwide challenge.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati joined the nationwide effort for water conservation. The National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation asks U.S. mayors to work with their residents to make a long-term commitment to managing water resources.

"How it works is residents can take 'my water pledge' on behalf of Moline online and look for our city, or they can find these manual pledges online and download them or at city hall or at the Moline Public Library," Rayapati said.

Moline residents who take the pledge will have a range of water-wise activities to choose from.

"Some of the pledges include repairing leaky faucets, pipes and toilets, shortening our shower times, using low flow devices, wasting less food, using reusable shopping bags and refillable bottles or cups saying no to plastic straws," Rayapati said.

The challenge works by tracking Moline's water consumption and following the progress made over the month.

"All of these efforts are meant to help us save costs for individual consumers save on infrastructure and operating costs for cities promote drought resiliency, and protect our watersheds and ecosystems," Rayapati said.

The challenge is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire residents to make a series of pledges.

Residents from winning cities have the chance to win hundreds of prizes, including $3,000 toward their home utility payments and water-saving fixtures. One charity from a winning city will also receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.