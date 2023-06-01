Geneseo urging residents to conserve water

The City says the average May water usage was 650,000 to 700,000 gallons per day, whereas 800,000 to 1,000,000 gallons is the current demand.

GENESEO, Ill. — Due to the recent unusually dry stretch of weather, the City of Geneseo is facing difficulties meeting their residents' demand for water. The City is asking residents to conserve water, according to a post from the City's official Facebook account.

The City says the average May water usage is 650,000 to 700,000 gallons per day, whereas 800,000 to 1,000,000 gallons is the current demand. The City's only source of water is groundwater.

"As a reminder, our groundwater supply is impacted by many factors including drought conditions, regional pumping, and seasonal irrigation. This causes a lower supply of water in our area available to pump to our water plants for production. With the ongoing over abundant use of water being used for watering of lawns and landscape, we are asking for voluntary water conservation steps to be taken by our residents," the City said in the post.

The Geneseo Water Department is asking residents to change their lawn and landscape watering routines in an effort to provide adequate fire protection and public safety. Around 50% of the city's water is being used for watering lawns, landscaping and recreational activities. The Water Department requests that residents avoid daily watering of their lawns.