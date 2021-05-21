City of Galesburg unveils interactive street construction map

The city has made an online resource where the public can learn more about upcoming construction projects

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg has created a resource to help give citizens more information on upcoming rstreet construction projects.

City officials have developed an online interactive map on its website that allows the public to access information on planned road work in the city, including timeframes, cost, funding sources, and the City staff member that can be contacted for more information or questions.

"We are pleased to have this resource available on the City's website," said Wayne Carl, Director of Public Works. "It provides a great visual frame of reference for where street projects are taking place throughout the City, and allows users to learn more about each project in a very user-friendly format."