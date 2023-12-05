City of Bettendorf, I-74 bridge designer sued by lone survivor of pedestrian path crash

Last May, three young men were walking on the newly opened I-74 pedestrian path. A driver drove onto the path hitting them, killing two.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf and WHKS & Co., INC are being sued after the fatal I-74 pedestrian path crash that killed two in May 2022.

On May 22, 2022, Charles Bowen, 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda, and 21-year-old Ethan Lee Gonzalez walked on the newly opened I-74 pedestrian path. According to the plaintiff's complaint, a vehicle drove onto the pedestrian walkway from Bettendorf at about 2 a.m.

Shortly after the vehicle drove on the pedestrian path, the three men were hit. Castaneda and Gonzalez died from their injuries, Bowen survived his.

After the incident, the Iowa Department of Transportation installed signs and temporary barriers on the 14-foot-wide path to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The City and bridge designer are being sued for negligence and willful and wanton/gross negligence in the Northern District of Illinois.

Court documents allege the City of Bettendorf and WHKS CO., INC, "intentionally disregarded the direction of the Iowa Department of Transportation and opened the pedestrian walkway at a time when the walkway was not complete and safe for pedestrian use.

Bowen is seeking compensation for damages "in excess of $75,000."

News 8 has reached out to the City and to WHKS for statements. The City said it will not comment on ongoing litigation.

Another lawsuit was filed last June by the same law firm representing Bowen in this case, except that lawsuit represents Castaneda's family. That lawsuit alleges the City of Bettendorf pushed the Iowa DOT to open the pedestrian path even though the DOT preferred opening it later.

The suit, which had also been filed in the Northern District of Illinois, was transferred to the Central District on June 15 of 2022.

The last movement, in that case, happened earlier this month with a motion to add the bridge designer to the case as well as another plaintiff — Bowen. The defendants' response was filed on May 3.

Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline has charges pending against her alleging her to be the driver of the vehicle that resulted in the deaths of the two men.

Harris faces several charges in connection to the crash, including aggravated driving under the influence causing death, aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, aggravated reckless driving and reckless homicide.