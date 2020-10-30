City mayors, health officials in Whiteside County present united front to help slow the spread of COVID-19

The mayors of Sterling, Rock Falls and Morrison are calling on the Whiteside County State's Attorney to back police enforcement of the mitigation efforts in place.

STERLING, Illinois — Whiteside County mayors and health officials put up a united front Friday, as the county reached a 14.7 percent positivity rate.

"COVID-19 is here in our community and it's at its highest level right now," Sterling Mayor Skip Lee says.

They're calling on the community to follow the rules in place since the start of October, banning dining inside bars and restaurants.

"We encourage you to order takeout, delivery and take food to-go," Mayor Lee says.

Mayor Lee says the city of Sterling will examine the liquor licenses of businesses who go against these guidelines, put forth as Region One exceeded a positivity of eight percent.

The mayors of Sterling, Rock Falls and Morrison are also asking the Whiteside County State's Attorney to back the enforcement of the rules.

"Taking enforcement action of these rules is not something any agency wants to do, but if necessary, we will," Morrison Mayor Everett Pannier says.

The virus is also straining hospitals in the area, including CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Right now, hospital officials say there are 16 positive COVID-19 cases there, out of an average of 50 general patients being admitted into the hospital daily. Of those 16 cases, eight patients are in critical care, three are on a ventilator and five are using a BiPap.

"They're scared, and they have a lot of anxiety," Chief Nursing Officer Kristie Geil says. "They're frightened because they just can't catch their breath."

Over the last week, up to 75 staffers at CGH Medical Center were out of work because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had a potential exposure.

Looking ahead to Halloween weekend, and the winter holidays, city and health officials are urging everyone to stay safe and follow the guidelines in place.