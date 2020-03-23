x
Citing virus concerns, officials reduce prison, jail numbers

Officials say that the overcrowded prison system can pose a threat during the outbreak.
Credit: WQAD

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are cutting the number of inmates in Iowa's prisons and jails, citing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. 

Officials told The Des Moines Register that COVID-19 has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail. But an ACLU spokeswoman says it poses a particular menace to the overcrowded facilities, where there's no ability to maintain social distance.

 A spokesman says the Iowa Corrections Department is expediting the placement of about 700 prisoners who are approved for parole or work release. A judge has reduced terms for some jail inmates in Scott County.  