Citing virus concerns, officials reduce prison, jail numbers

Officials say that the overcrowded prison system can pose a threat during the outbreak.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are cutting the number of inmates in Iowa's prisons and jails, citing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials told The Des Moines Register that COVID-19 has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail. But an ACLU spokeswoman says it poses a particular menace to the overcrowded facilities, where there's no ability to maintain social distance.