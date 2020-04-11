Cindy Axne wins second term in 3rd Congressional District, AP projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — For complete election results, visit this link or text VOTE to 515-457-1026.
The Associated Press has called Iowa's 3rd Congressional District for Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne over Republican challenger David Young.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Axne held 48.96% of the vote to Young's 47.59%.
"I just heard from David a few moments ago and I appreciate his words as we close out this election," Axne said during an during an election night call Tuesday.
This was a rematch of 2018, when Axne topped Young, the then-incumbent.
Libertarian candidate Bryan Holder came away with just over 15,000 votes.
