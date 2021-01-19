Fire breaks out at Cimco Recycling in Sterling; public is asked to avoid the area

Eighteen fire departments have responded to the fire at Cimco Recycling center.

STERLING, Ill. — A fire broke out at a Sterling recycling center Tuesday afternoon, January 19.

The fire was located at Cimco Recycling on Galt Road, according to a statement from the City of Sterling.

The public has been asked to avoid the area. Eighteen fire departments have responded to the scene and emergency crews are running a water shuttle operation in the area.