Fire breaks out at Cimco Recycling in Sterling; public is asked to avoid the area

STERLING, Ill. — A fire broke out at a Sterling recycling center Tuesday afternoon, January 19.
The fire was located at Cimco Recycling on Galt Road, according to a statement from the City of Sterling.
The public has been asked to avoid the area. Eighteen fire departments have responded to the scene and emergency crews are running a water shuttle operation in the area.
Operations at the recycling facility closed for the day at 3 p.m., according to the business' website. Cimco is located north of Highway 30.
A Facebook post on the Lee County Sheriff's Office page indicated that people were reporting what smelled like an electrical fire.