Churches United of Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Churches United of the Quad City Area has been in the QCA for over 61 years. They have 143 member churches across the QCA with 20 different denominations. Serving hundreds of thousands of local residents each year, Churches United of the Quad City Area supports in feeding the hungry through 22 food pantries and a hot meal program, offering emergency assistance for those in crisis, and providing Winnie’s Transitional Housing Program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. They also have a food rescue program and provide rent and utility assistance to those in need. This summer, the organization will participate in the Thanksgiving in July event – an annual, state-wide food drive that directly benefits the QCA.