Church review finds St. Ambrose professor misbehaved but can return

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Church officials say a Roman Catholic professor will return to teaching and the ministry, with restrictions, after an inquiry found he misbehaved sexually in the 1990s but not against minors.

A Diocese of Des Moines investigation found that the allegations against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant did not involve a minor because the complainant was “above majority age” at the time.

Grant teaches at St. Ambrose University and ministers at a Blue Grass, Iowa parish. He was placed on administrative leave from teaching duties at St. Ambrose and was suspended from his ministry duties at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Blue Grass while the Diocese of Des Moines reviewed the allegations.

The diocese says Grant engaged in behavior in the early 1990s that violated the 6th Commandment ban on adultery and his priestly promises.

