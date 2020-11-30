Sen. Grassley returns to US Senate following coronavirus quarantine

The senator tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa is back in his senate office in after completing his quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Grassley was asymptomatic throughout his time having the virus, according to a press release.

"While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I'm glad to be back in the office working for Iowans," his office said. "During my quarantine, I heard from so many Iowans and Americans across the country. I'm thankful for their prayers and well wishes. This disease affects people differently. I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalize."

"That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."

Grassley is calling for congress to pass more relief legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same statement he says, "Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon."

The quarantine forced the senator to miss his first vote in 27 years. The last time he missed a roll call vote was in 1993 when he was in the state helping Iowans after the floods.

Since then, he had cast 8,927 consecutive votes. Grassley holds the longest voting streak in U.S. Senate history.