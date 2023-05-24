Staff member at East Moline Correctional Center dies while working Tuesday afternoon

The Rock Island County Coroner said Christopher James, 48, of Savanna died from "multiple traumatic injuries from a fall."

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — An East Moline Correctional Center staff member died Tuesday afternoon while "performing maintenance duties outside of the facility," the Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Rock Island County Coroner confirmed that the staffer is Christopher A. James, 48, of Savanna, Illinois.

"The Department joins the family and loved ones in mourning and will remember and honor their dedication to public service," the DOC said in an emailed statement to News 8. "The Department appreciates the efforts of all staff and emergency personnel that responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation."

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.