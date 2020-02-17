Chordbusters barbershop quartets surprise Valentine's lovers with serenades

Flowers make for a tried and true Valentine's gift, but the idea of the personal, romantic serenade is also a staple. Unfortunately, singing isn't a skill everyone is equipped with. Lucky for those people, a Quad City group is happy to do the heavy vocal work.
The Davenport Chordbusters, a 68-year old local a capella group, toured the Quad cities on Valentine's Day, surprising people with personalized messages and songs
A Chordbusters serenade package involved with a quarter singing two songs, a picture oppurtunity, and the delivery of a long-stemmed rose.
Describing the feeling of the gift from her husband, Chordbusters serenade recipient Cheryl Flaming said, "It was wonderful... It was good to see them walk through the door. I love the old barbershop music... and for him to express his feeling is wonderful."