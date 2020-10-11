2 children injured with one in serious condition after mother loses control and rolls SUV

According to police, neither of the children were wearing seatbelts.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A child was ejected and is in serious condition while two others were hurt after an SUV rolled over near LeClaire.

Scott County police say a mother driving with her two children were taken to the hospital after the mother lost control and rolled the SUV.

On November 9 around 3:28 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover near the 25000 block of 205th Street in rural LeClaire Iowa.

The driver was identified as Alicia Trujillo 38, of LeClaire Iowa.

Police say she was traveling eastbound on 205th Street with her two children when she lost control and fishtailed toward the south ditch.

"The rear tires entered the ditch and caused the vehicle to roll over onto the passenger side."

According to police, neither of the children were wearing seatbelts.

One of the children was ejected from the vehicle and was critically injured.

He was transported by ambulance to Genesis East Hospital where he was then flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital.