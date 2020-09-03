Chicago man leads Henry County Sheriff's Office on cross-county chase

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with a patrol car.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office detailed an incident where a van lead officers on a cross-county chase that end with an accident.

According to a press release sent by the office, on March 6th at 11:17 p.m., they received a complaint reporting that a white SUV travelling on Highway 34.

When officers located the vehicle, which was travelling at a very high rate of speed, they attempted to initiated a traffic stop. However, the SUV did not slow or stop. The officers then began pursuit.

The vehicle sped down Highways 34 and 218, travelling on the wrong side of the road and nearly hitting other vehicles. The chase went on long enough that the parties eventually entered Lee County. Not long after, the chase suddenly ended when the vehicle was involved in an accident with a patrol car. The incident did not result in any injuries.

Six occupants from the vehicle were detained and multiple items were seized. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Chicago resident Lee Cameron, was arrested and later charged with Eluding, Forgery, Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Driving, and other traffic violations. The incident is still under investigation.