Rock Island County murder charges dismissed, could be reinstated

Marlon Martin is a suspect in a Rock Island shooting last year that led to the death of Davion Roe.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County has dismissed murder charges against Marlon Martin, who is a suspect in a 2022 shooting resulting in the death of Davion Roe. Devonte Hall was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to a statement from the Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, the charges were dismissed due to witnesses being uncooperative during the investigation. She said charges can be brought against Martin again if witnesses choose to cooperate. There is no statute of limitations for murder.

The shooting took place on July 15, 2022, at the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street in Rock Island. Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m. to find 25-year-old Roe suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to UnityPoint - Trinity Hospital, but he died before arrival.

The full statement Dora Villarreal sent to News 8 can be found below:

"Davion Roe’s family will not get justice until his accused murderers are brought to trial and convicted of his killing. The State’s Attorney’s office moved to dismiss murder charges against defendants Marlon Martin and Devonte Hall because crucial witnesses to Davion’s murder were uncooperative in law enforcement’s investigation leading up to trial. But these charges were dismissed with leave to reinstate, which means that they can be brought again if these witnesses cooperate in the prosecution of Martin and Hall. There is no statute of limitations for the crime of murder, and we intend to hold Martin and Hall accountable for Roe’s senseless killing.

Holding defendants accountable for violent crime in Rock Island County takes a community effort. Law enforcement and prosecutors cannot bring a criminal case without witnesses to the crime. And our court system cannot deliver on its promise of justice without the public’s help. We need everyone in our community to band together to ensure that it is a safe place to live for all. Without the public’s participation in the criminal justice system, Davion and his family will not receive the justice they deserve."