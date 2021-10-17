Channel Cat Water Taxi closes for the season

Sunday marked the last day of the water taxi season, and service is expected to resume next Memorial Day weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Channel Cat Water Taxi is officially done for the 2021 season. Sunday, Oct. 17 marked the last day people could ride the water taxi across the Mississippi River.

It's usually scheduled to close Labor Day weekend, but due to the unseasonably warm weather, MetroLINK kept it running for an extra month.

The water taxi runs daily through four stops in the Quad Cities: Riverbend Commons and John Deere Commons in Moline, Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, and Village of East Davenport.

Mary Turnbaugh came to ride the Channel Cat Sunday for one last time this year. She said it's a must-do summer activity for her, and she'll often ride it several times during the season.

"It's really inexpensive form of entertainment and a way to enjoy the beautiful river and the scenery, the falls leaves, perfect weather," Turnbaugh said. "It's really fun, and it's just a nice relaxing day. You can ride it as long as you want. Get off in Iowa and go have lunch, get back on, bring a book, bring a friend, whatever. I came alone today, so just gonna enjoy the solitude of the river."

She added that she's been riding the water taxi since it was launched in 1995. Recently, she's enjoyed watching the progression on the new I-74 bridge.