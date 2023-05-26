Channel Cat opens for 2023: What you need to know before getting on the water taxi

Here's when and where you can hitch a ride on this Quad Cities staple this summer!

MOLINE, Ill. — The Channel Cat Water Taxi has set sail on a new season for 2023, helping mark the unofficial start to summer.

The Channel Cat has a fleet of three fairies that meet riders at one of four docks every 15 minutes or so. The schedule varies depending on the day, so make sure you check its website before you head to one of the docks!

It costs $8 for adults to ride and $4 for children. Riders can bring strollers and bicycles.

You can purchase a ticket in two ways. You can pay cash, but the preferred method is by downloading the mobile app and paying that way which streamlines the boarding process.

You can download the Channel Cat Ticketing App Here. Your ticket is good for the entire day, so if you purchase a ticket in the morning, you can ride with that ticket all day.

The Channel Cat is open seven days a week through Labor Day, and then, it drops to weekends only through October, weather permitting.

