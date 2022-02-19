$1.85 million dollar grant to expand Channel Cat to East Moline

The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Although the Channel Cat is currently closed for the winter, plans are being drawn to bring a new stop to the local favorite.

On Friday, Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that a $1.85 million dollar grant is making it possible for the MetroLINK Channel to expand service to East Moline.

Right now there are 4 stops the Channel Cat makes. One at Riverbend Commons on River Drive in Moline, One at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, One at the Village of East Davenport, and one at John Deere Commons in Moline. The new terminal will be built near "The Bend" in East Moline.

“The Quad-Cities MetroLINK Channel Cat is a fun and unique way for folks in our community to cross the Mississippi River,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “I’m thrilled to join Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to announce more than $1.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct a brand-new terminal in East Moline. This project will create local jobs and boost development right here in the Quad-Cities – all while improving our water taxi system.”

No word on when the new terminal would open, but MetroLINK says they are excited. “We are incredibly excited to add a fifth passenger ferry boat stop in East Moline, IL near The Bend, to support the continued development in the area by increasing multimodal travel between bus routes, paratransit and the riverfront bike trail network,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration, MetroLINK. “The new dock is planned to improve access to mobility by enhancing features that support safety, ADA access such as railings, ramps, and wayfinding.”