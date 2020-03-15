CGH Medical Center ambulance reportedly stolen and crashed in Sterling

The hospital says the theft was done by an escaped patient.

STERLING, Ill. — The CGH Medical Center in Sterling says that a patient fled the hospital in a stolen ambulance and later crashed it.

The report, detailed on the center's Facebook page, alleges that a patient fled the CGH Emergency Department on foot and then stole an ambulance.

Some time after, the patient drove onto Locust street, where they lost control and struck another vehicle, causing the ambulance to roll over.

The patient and the driver of the other vehicle were transferred to CGH Medical Center for evaluation. The hospital says that neither sustained serious injuries.