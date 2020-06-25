Ceremony to be held for Bettendorf High School sophomore who died unexpectedly Wednesday

A ceremony is scheduled to be held at TouVelle Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A ceremony reflecting on the life of a Bettendorf High School sophomore who died unexpectedly is being held Saturday.

Tyler Hurd died unexpectedly from natural causes June 24, 2020, Bettendorf High School Principal Joy Kelly said in a letter to parents and guardians.

A ceremony is scheduled to be held at TouVelle Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6-feet of social distancing. The Hurd family also asks people to wear Betendorf apparel and bring blankets to sit on.

Hurd was a multi-sport athlete who ran cross-country, track and was involved in multiple baseball teams. He also founded a ping pong club at Bettendorf and was actively involved with his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran.

Hurd is survived by his parents, Jason and Tami, and his older brother Bryan, who graduated from Bettendorf in 2019. Hurd is also survived by his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.