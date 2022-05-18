Cedar Rapids man arrested in Davenport in connection to double homicide

A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man was tracked to Davenport during an investigation into two homicides in January.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was tracked to Davenport and arrested during an investigation into two homicides from early this January.

According to a report from KCRG, authorities tracked the suspect of two Cedar Rapids homicides, identified as 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress to Davenport, where he was arrested on Tuesday, May 17.

Childress was wanted for the double murder of Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson by gunshots on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively. Police say that the killings were targeted.

Investigators in Cedar Rapids say they identified Childress as the suspect via video and audio recordings of the acts, a matching vehicle description and Childress's own statement that he was at the scene of Johnson's death.

Authorities were made aware on Friday, May 13, that Childress had left Cedar Rapids, and they partnered with the U.S. Marshalls fugitive task force to widen the search.

On Tuesday, May 17, Childress was spotted in Davenport exiting a vehicle in the 7000 block of Hilldale Road. The U.S. Marshalls were then able to take him into custody without incident.