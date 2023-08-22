'We have to do this for Ceci' | Cecilia Nache's family continues their fight for her justice

Cecilia Nache was killed in a 2 vehicle accident back in August 2021.

MOLINE, Ill. — In August of 2021, Cecilia Nache was killed in a 2-car accident in Rock Island.

Since the tragic event, her sister Blanca Leal, alongside the rest of the Nache family, has been keeping Cecilia's memory alive by recently installing a bench at Prospect Park in Moline.

"Life is hard without her," Leal said. "We have to find the joy and what we miss about her and try to keep that alive in us."

Leal added that she and the rest of the family think about her often, especially during birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. Recently, Cecilia's oldest daughter graduated college but Leal says the celebration was not the same without her sister.

"We know that this is something we should celebrate but no celebration is ever the same without Ceci and no celebration will ever be the same without her."

Brittany Griswold of Geneseo faces charges of reckless homicide and accidental death. She also is being charged with a DUI and is being sued by the Nache family for wrongful death. The civil lawsuit was filed last week.

"We have laws, and every action has a consequence," Leal said when speaking about the family's decision to file the lawsuit. "If we break the laws, we have to be accountable for what we do. It's been two years and it's frustrating. It can get exhausting. But we have to be persistent and show up to each hearing. We have to represent Ceci because she's not here to do that. So we have to make sure that justice is served."