23 cats rescued from Muscatine home Thursday

A press release from Muscatine police says the rescue happened after an investigation found the animals were living in "unsanitary conditions."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSCATINE, Iowa — No charges have been filed after authorities rescued 23 cats from a residence in Muscatine on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded to a residence located in the 4000 block of Abrams Drive after a complaint about multiple cats in the home. Further investigation found a "significant amount" of cats living in "unsanitary conditions."

Police obtained a search warrant to step onto the property to investigate further.

Thirteen cats were found both inside and outside the house. The release also says a neighbor had also been capturing the animals "for safe keeping." Rescuers recovered 10 more cats from their house.

The release says investigators also found one dead cat on the property.

Christine and Corey Loeffler last occupied the residence, according to police. However, neither were there when officials executed the warrant. No charges have been filed this time.

WQAD News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel