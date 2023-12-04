'Some people need this' | CASI members share concerns over potential budget cuts

Members plan on speaking at Thursday's County Board meeting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For more than 50 years, CASI has served the Quad Cities by giving an environment for seniors to enjoy. Laura Flockhart said she's driven past the building but never knew what CASI was about.

"They showed me around, I was very impressed with the facility," Flockhart said. "I thought it would be good for my mother, my sister, and some of my friends."

Little did she know, CASI would become part of her family.

"My mom and sister came to see the place. They love the people, the facility, and the environment. The staff is wonderful and they signed up, and have been members since," Flockhart said. "CASI has made a huge impact on both my mother and sister."

Janice Dorgan, a fitness instructor at CASI, said the community makes anyone feel welcome.

"This is a wonderful place, full of wonderful people," Dorgan said. "This is a good way to start the day and a lot of people look forward to this. For a lot of us, this is our life and we need it."

Now, more than ever before, CASI needs all of its members. Laura Kopp, president and CEO of CASI, said it was heartbreaking to hear the news of potentially losing funding from Scott County.

"It's a challenge because there are no other long-term sustainable funding sources out in the community," Kopp said. "The county has been a long-term and very valued partner in creating a community here in Scott County where older adults can age successfully."

CASI will lose $214,000 from the county. The money is used towards services such as Jane's Place Adult Day and Senior Advocacy.

"Without that funding, these services will be in danger and we are concerned," Kopp said.

Members plan on speaking at Thursday's county board meeting. They hope to be able to remind board members of the importance of these programs and what CASI means to the community.