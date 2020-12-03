CASI cancels 5k fundraiser for first time amid coronavirus pandemic, asks community to continue donating

To offset the lost donations, the organization is asking the public to continue donating and sign-up for the virtual race.

For the first time ever, CASI is cancelling their annual 5k St. Patrick’s Day Race amid global growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. As the not-for-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year, organizers ask the community to continue singing up for a virtual 5k.

Funds raised from CASI's 5k race make up the majority of the not-for-profit organization's budget, according to Laura Kopp, President and CEO of CASI.

To offset the lost donations, the organization is asking the public to continue donating and sign-up for the virtual race.

"CASI is going to be impacted that much more: our services, our programs, and our ability to respond to this crisis," Kopp said about the potential dip in donations.

All sign-ups and donations are tax-deductible.

Organizers were hoping to raise $100,000 from this year's St. Patrick's Day race but decided to cancel to protect the public's health.

"As we know, individuals over the age of 60 are at the highest risk of mortality with this virus.. because of their vulnerable health," Kopp said. "We do feel very strongly that we need to listen to the expert and put everyone’s health and safety at the forefront of all the decisions that we’re making."

This is the first time CASI has canceled the 5k race. It was supposed to be the 38th annual event.

"We’re really appealing to the community to continue to register for the race," Kopp said. "There will be no foot race, but you are helping us race to serve all those individuals that are gonna be impacted by this virus."