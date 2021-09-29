Carbon Cliff water main break causes outages, boil order

A water main break on 2nd Avenue has resulted in a boil order and temporary water outages.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — Carbon Cliff faces a temporary water outage after a water main break on Wednesday, September 29.

City officials issued the boil order in a press release at 4:24 p.m. after a water main broke on 2nd Avenue (Rt 84), causing a temporary outage.

A work crew is on the scene making repairs to the system, and water service is expected to return Wednesday evening.

Officials recommended boiling water for 5 minutes before use for the duration of the boil order.