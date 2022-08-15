Two injured after car crashes into tractor near Walcott

Police say that a car rear-ended a tractor driving down New Liberty Road Monday afternoon, causing its two passengers to be pinned underneath the farm equipment.

WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after the tractor they were riding was hit by a car Monday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 15, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between a car and a tractor in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, just north of Walcott, Iowa.

Investigators found that both the sedan and tractor were traveling on the two-lane paved highway when the car read-ended the tractor, causing the farm equipment to roll into a ditch, pinning its occupants underneath.

The tractor's two passengers, a Wheatland, Iowa man and an unidentified minor, were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after first responders freed them from the wreckage.

The driver was identified as a 26-year-old man from Dixon, Iowa. He refused medical treatment at the scene.