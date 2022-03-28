Sunday car crash kills wife, hospitalizes former Morrison mayor

Former Mayor Pannier is hospitalized after driving off the road and hitting a tree on Sunday in Morrison. His wife died due to her injuries.

MORRISON, Ill. — A car carrying a former Morrison mayor and his wife traveled off the roadway and struck a tree Sunday, March 27 on South Orange Street, according to the Morrison Police Department.

Former Mayor R. Everett Pannier, 79, was driving south at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday before his car went off the road and crashed into a tree. Everett and his wife, Nancy Pannier, 78, were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, police said.

Nancy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Everett was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford for a higher level of care, according to the police department.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday morning.