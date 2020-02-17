Car flips over in three-vehicle Brady Street crash

Firefighters had to cut the car open to get the occupants out after a crash Saturday afternoon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Brady Street traffic in Davenport was held up for a time in the afternoon of Saturday, February 15th after a car accident involving three vehicles.

The crash happened near the intersection of Brady and 46th Streets. Davenport firefighters were forced to move quickly cut out the windshield of a flipped car with the occupant still inside. The other two vehicles sustained significant damage.