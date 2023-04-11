Car crashes into Silvis home along Avenue of the Cities

Silvis police reported no injuries from the wreck. No arrests have been made at this time.

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis police reported no injuries Tuesday afternoon after a car drove through a fence and into a home along the 1400 block of Avenue of the Cities.

The Silvis Police Department got the call just after 4:15 p.m. They told News 8's Jenna Webster and Alfonso Cerna that no arrests have been made. There was one person in the home when the crash happened and they are physically OK.

Neighbors told News 8 that they didn't see the crash but that they could hear it from inside their own homes.

The officer at the scene said more information will be released later Tuesday evening.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.