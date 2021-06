The 71-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A car crashed into a smoke shop in downtown Rock Falls on Wednesday, June 9th

Police say they got a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a car driving into Royal Smoke Shop tobacco at 102 W. 2nd Street.

According to police, 71-year-old Timothy J. Propheter of Rock Falls was driving the car and did sustain minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital.