Car crashes through Ankeny home causing severe damage, officials say

A woman was home at the time but no serious injuries were reported after car crashed through and caught fire.

An Ankeny home is severely damaged after a car flew off the road and crashed through the house early Monday morning according to Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack.

"The car left the roadway at a very high rate of speed, flew through the air and ended up crashing through a home into the living room area," Clack said.

The car caught fire, which was Clack said was hard to control because it was fueled by oil and gas. There were no serious injuries, but he said firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

The resident was sleeping at the time of the crash. A GoFundMe page identifies the resident as JoEllen Myers. The page, created by Myers' granddaughter Anna, said most of the house and JoEllen's belongings were completely destroyed.

"She left the house with only the clothes on her back," the page reads. "Along with her basic personal care items being gone, she also lost priceless sentimental items and art from her late sons."

Clack said two passengers fled the scene and police are investigating the incident.

