x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

local

Cannon set to fire at Rock Island Arsenal for welcoming ceremony

The canon is scheduled to fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.
Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — A cannon is set to fire at the Rock Island Arsenal during a welcome ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 as Major General Rod Faulk is welcomed to the island. Maj. Gen. Faulk serves as First Army deputy commanding general for support.

The general is responsible for assisting with training, readiness and mobilization of the Army National Guard and Reserve units across the country. 

He began his military career in the 80s, commissioned as a Second Lieutenant from Army ROTC in 1986. 

Click here to learn more about Rod Faulk.