Cannon set to fire at Rock Island Arsenal for welcoming ceremony

The canon is scheduled to fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — A cannon is set to fire at the Rock Island Arsenal during a welcome ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 as Major General Rod Faulk is welcomed to the island. Maj. Gen. Faulk serves as First Army deputy commanding general for support.

The general is responsible for assisting with training, readiness and mobilization of the Army National Guard and Reserve units across the country.