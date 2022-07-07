Bettendorf City Council OKs Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern railway merger

If approved by the Surface Transportation Board, the railway merger will triple the amount of freight traffic through Bettendorf by 2027.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — During its Tuesday, July 5 meeting, the Bettendorf City Council voted to approve the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway companies.

The merger will now move onto the Surface Transportation Board for review of its impact on the city and its residents, business competition, economic issues and the environment.

The merger could have a significant impact on the city, according to the approved resolution, as the Canadian Pacific railway follows the Mississippi River for the entire southern portion of the city. As a result of the merger, freight rail traffic through Bettendorf is expected to triple by 2027.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher previously told News 8 that the merger could potentially limit access to certain areas in town for business owners, employees, homeowners and first responders.

Under current railway operations, trains travel through Bettendorf for about 49 minutes each day, Gallagher said. With this merger, that time could increase to almost two-and-a-half hours.

As part of the agreement with Canadian Pacific, Bettendorf will receive $3 million to help mitigate the effects on the city as a result of the increased rail traffic. The investment is enough to cover the cost of creating quiet zones from 12th to 35th streets and will leave enough money for the city to take other mitigations steps as needed.