Campbell's Island residents react to getting their gas shut off

One resident says in the 40 years he's lived on the island, he has never had his gas shut off due to flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Within the last week, Joseph Laleman alongside his neighbors saw their paradise known as Campbell's Island turn into a nightmare.

One-third of the island is now flooded, with homes being under 3 feet of water. But Laleman said, "This isn't their first rodeo."



"I've lost track with how many floods that I've gone through," Laleman said. "Anyone that lives in this environment for any length of time, knows that they have to protect themselves because no one else will do it for them."

Since the flooding began, residents have resorted to using their boats to get across the island. However, some are concerned over recent actions taken by MidAmerican Energy Company, shutting off gas for Campbell's Island homes.

"We were well prepared for this," Laleman said. "Doing this puts us in danger with leaving our supplies to go bad. This can lead to me and many others to leave our homes."

Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican's media relations manager, says turning off gas causes inconveniences, but is a necessary move.

"This is a challenging situation for everyone," Greenwood said. "We don't want to turn off a crucial utility that we use but we have to keep the safety of people and our community in mind."

Greenwood says gas valves that are located on the ground level can be submerged in water and can cause a safety concern due to the difficulty to get to these valves during an emergency. He added that there is no timeline for when residents will have their gas turned back on but will keep their customers updated on when it will happen.

Earlier this week, some residents in Pleasant Valley were left wondering why MidAmerican shut off their gas service unexpectedly.

What's confusing about that situation is the gas meter is airtight. In 2019, when the flood water in this area got to 5 feet high, MidAmerican told everyone in this neighborhood to leave their gas on at that they were completely safe.

According to MidAmerican, these are not new national guidelines, simply new MidAmerican protocols. MidAmerican told News 8:

"In the Pleasant Valley area, flood water became a threat faster than forecast models projected. After our crews visually surveyed the area on Sunday, for safety reasons they determined it was necessary to turn off gas service to five customers. Our number-one priority is to protect the safety of our customers and the public."