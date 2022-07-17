Camanche police still searching for missing 82-year-old woman

CAMANCHE, Iowa — The Camanche Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for missing person 82-year-old Sharon Martensen.
Martensen was last spotted Wednesday, July 13 wearing a pink short-sleeved top and gray pants, police said. She's a white woman with strawberry blonde hair who's 5-foot-six-inches tall and 135 pounds. She has severe dementia and walks with a cane.
Police asked that residents in the area of the Indian Village Apartments, located at 1215 7th Avenue, not far from Camanche Elementary School, check their surveillance cameras for Martensen or any unusual activity between 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 and 6 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Martensen should call the Camanche Police Department at 563-259-8575 or 911.
