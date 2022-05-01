The Illinois congresswoman told the class of about a dozen students what she saw and heard before being led to a safe location at the Capitol about a year ago.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos visited Rock Island High School Wednesday, talking to a government glass about her experiences during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

When students walked into their first-period history class, there was no need for a textbook. About a dozen students were learning from someone who has lived through history.

"Nobody knew what was going on," said Rep. Cheri Bustos, who represents Illinois's 17th congressional district.

Bustos shared what she saw during the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. nearly one year ago.

"They wanted to stop something that is defined in the Constitution as something we have to do as members of Congress, and that is to certify the results of the election," Bustos said.

Amid the chaos happening outside, Bustos said she and other members of Congress put on gas masks, before being led to a safer location within the Capitol building.

"All the noise started to get louder and louder and louder outside," Bustos said.

This was a learning opportunity Rock Island High School teachers couldn't pass up.

"We as teachers have a responsibility to help students debate and dialogue about issues within our democracy," said Andrew Hains, a social studies teacher.

Hains takes that responsibility seriously.

"It's something many teachers are wrestling with: How do you teach January 6th events with all the controversy that's ensuing?" Hains asked.

Principal Jeff Whitaker is on board, too.

"It's a piece of history and we have a primary source," Whitaker said.

This is a learning opportunity he made sure to schedule, after only finding out about the congresswoman's visit on Tuesday night.

"It's good to cut through everything else and hear from someone that was there and give the facts and talk about what history class is all about," Whitaker said.

In the first period of among the first days of the new term, one of the first lessons came from living history.

Bustos asked every student in the room to register to vote when they turn 18-years-old, and to stay engaged in the political process.