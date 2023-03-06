Sheriff: 3 injured after school bus fails to yield right of way to semi in Scott County

Nine students were on board. The sheriff's office says the semi driver was able to take "evasive action to avoid a much worst collision" Monday morning.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Both drivers and a student are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a school bus failed to yield the right of way to a semi in Scott County.

Just before 8:41 a.m., a Davenport school bus with nine students inside stopped at a stop sign on 130th Street at 110th Avenue before continuing west on 130th Street, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The bus, operated by Kimberly Skipper of Moline, failed to yield the right of way of a semi traveling southbound on 110th Avenue. The bus crashed into the semi in the southbound lanes, pushing the semi a short distance before overturning on its passenger side in the west ditch of 110th Avenue.

The semi driver Patrick Irons evacuated from the semi before first responders arrived. The students on the bus were able to exit through the back emergency exit before first responders arrived as well.

The sheriff's office noted that Irons was able to take "evasive action to avoid a much worse collision" Monday morning.

Both of the drivers and one student were transported to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of the students were sent home with parents or family who arrived on the scene.

Skipper was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highways.