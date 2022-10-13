Burn ban issued for Clinton County until further notice

The entire state of Iowa is in "abnormally dry" conditions for the first time since August 2013.

CLINTON, Iowa — Those in Clinton County should think twice before burning anything Thursday afternoon.

With winds gusting up to 30 mph, very low relative humidity and abnormally high drought conditions, there is an elevated risk for brush fires in the area, according to StormTrack8's latest forecast.

That's why Clinton County's Emergency Management issued the burn ban for the entire county Thursday afternoon. It went into effect at 3 p.m.

The burn ban will continue until the county determines "that such conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exist."

The ban comes as the entire state of Iowa experiences "abnormally dry" conditions for the first time since August 2013. A report issued Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor says northwest Iowa is experiencing the worst of it.

Brush fire danger today will be elevated with a combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity. Risk is higher south and west of the Quad Cities. Avoid burning! #WeTrackStorms pic.twitter.com/XFe5LOS3v5 — Andrew Stutzke (@StutzkeWX) October 13, 2022

The Iowa Department of Public Safety hasn't included Clinton County's burn ban on its website as of Thursday evening but has noted there are 12 other bans in the northwest part of the state.

Overall, the Iowa Quad Cities should stay aware of the current conditions and listen to burn bans. The state fire marshal may prohibit open burnings as they see fit to keep people and property safe, according to Iowa law.

Anyone who violates a burn ban could face a simple misdemeanor.

On the other side of the Mississippi is a different story. Illinois is experiencing abnormally dry conditions in areas right along the river, including in Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties.

Moderate and severe drought levels are being monitored in the southern part of the state as pictured below.

Local laws and ordinances govern burning in Illinois. Illinois law also says the following can never be burned in the state:

Commercial waste.

Food and associated packaging.

Furniture.

Construction/demolition debris.

Tires.

Those who live in any town or within a mile of a town with a population of 1,000 or more are not allowed to burn anything except landscape waste. However, local ordinances can limit the burning of landscape waste.