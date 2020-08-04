Burn bans implemented in light of COVID-19

Burn piles can upset regular respiratory issues so with more people suffering with COVID-19 symptoms some cities are putting burn bans in place

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — As COVID-19 spreads, some changes are being made in communities to help ease some struggles including a burn ban in East Moline and Carbon Cliff.

With weather warming up and most people working from home, a lot of people will be starting some TLC on their lawns.

Burning those leaves and sticks leftover from fall might seem like a good idea but it could be harming those already struggling with respiratory issues. Especially those related to COVID-19 symptoms.

"We receive a lot of complaints from people that normally have you know COPD or respiratory problems or asthma and so we didn't want to aggravate those symptoms of what we are already sort of seeing in the field," said East Moline Fire Department Chief Rob Defrance.

Currently, the City of East Moline and Carbon Cliff are the only two cities in the Quad Cities area to have set up a burn ban. The cities hope to help ease frustrations and follow CDC suggestions.