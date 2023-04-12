Burn ban announced in Clinton County until further notice

Clinton County officials say "conditions in Clinton County are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property."

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced a burn ban is put in place for Clinton County beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday until further notice.

"Upon investigation, the fire marshal finds that conditions in Clinton County are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property" Clinton County officials released in a statement.

A burn ban means no one is able to burn openly in Clinton County unless specifically permitted to do so.

Emergency Management Coordinator Change Kness will continue to monitor conditions across the county and assess when it is safe to burn again. Kness will represent each fire department in the county when notifying the State Fire Marshal that conditions have improved and no longer pose a threat to life or property.

Scott County also issued a burn ban on Wednesday. That also went into effect at 8 a.m. EMA Deputy Director Brian Payne will represent each Scott County fire department and will monitor conditions.

Muscatine County is also under a no-burn notice for the foreseeable future.

If you ignore the burn ban, you could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. According to Iowa law, the consequences of a simple misdemeanor include a fine of at least $105 but not to exceed $855.The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

