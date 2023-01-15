Burlington's new synthetic ice rink

It only open from Thursday to Sunday in January so come quick if you want to check it out!

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice.

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.

"We've never done anything like this before. It's kind of new for our community. It's new to us. And we're just kind of learning things as we go. And we're having fun with it," said Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Assistant Director David Kroll.

He says the idea for an ice rink was spurred years ago when they were thinking of ways to utilize the empty buildings around the city.

"We started getting ideas about doing a big Christmas tree out front of this huge building on the riverfront. And then [that] kind of led to ice skating. The more we looked into getting real ice and doing that outside, it just kind of wasn't feasible. Real ice is just so expensive. So we started looking into synthetic ice, which is what we have available here inside our arena."

For 32-year-old Dakota Bugg and his six-year-old son Wyatt Bugg, this new rink is a chance for some father-son bonding.

"It means a lot because I've wanted to take him ice skating for a while but having to drive all the way to Iowa City is unfeasible so having a rink here is just amazing," Bugg said.

Wyatt has never been ice skating before, but he said that he was excited to skate. His excitement was clear as he was bouncing up and down on his seat as his father was tying his laces.

"He was pretty good at school," Bugg said as Wyatt was eagerly awaiting next to him." So we decided to go ahead and give him a reward."

As expected for someone who has never worn ice skates before, Wyatt fell a couple of times on the ice and spent some time hugging the wall and holding his father's hand. But within an hour, Wyatt was already getting the hang of balancing on his own. Soon after, his father was challenging Wyatt to race from one end of the rink to the other.

"There's nothing like this real close in our community," Kroll said. "We're definitely hoping to incorporate some youth hockey. We're hoping to get that up and going this summer because there is an interest for people around here just because there's not an opportunity to do it anywhere close."

The rink is only open from Thursday to Sunday in January because the Auditorium's space is used by other groups throughout the year, but Kroll says if things go well with the trial run of the synthetic ice rink, they hope to bring it back during the Summer.