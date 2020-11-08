Burlington woman arrested in Henderson County after domestic violence call

The 25-year-old was arrested in Stronghurst after police say she pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to shoot her boyfriend's truck.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested a Burlington woman she allegedly pulled a gun on her boyfriend during an argument.

In a press release, deputies say that they responded to a residence in Stronghurst at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 8 in response to a domestic violence call.

The Sheriff's Office says that after investigation, deputies found that 25-year-old Amber Breuer had been in an argument with her boyfriend before picking up a handgun from her car and threatening to shoot out the windows of his truck.